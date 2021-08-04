South Africa: Hate Speech Cannot Be Morally or Legally Protected By the Right to Freedom of Expression

3 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pierre De Vos

Last week the Constitutional Court, in a groundbreaking judgment, confirmed that a homophobic article written in 2008 by Jon Qwelane, the late journalist and South African ambassador to Uganda, constituted hate speech in terms of section 10(1) of the Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

Although the court found that section 10(1) was unconstitutional and invalid, it nevertheless held that Qwelane was guilty of hate speech in terms of a reworked, constitutionally compliant, version of section 10(1). The judgment considerably narrows the scope of prohibited hate speech, while rejecting the libertarian view of freedom of expression embraced by the Supreme Court of Appeal in its earlier Qwelane judgment.

Ever since the Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda) came into force almost 20 years ago, different courts had interpreted and applied the prohibition on hate speech in section 10(1) of Pepuda in markedly different ways, creating much confusion and uncertainty.

To add to the uncertainty, some courts have suggested that section 10(1) was constitutionally invalid because it regulated speech protected by section 16(1) of the South African Constitution, casting doubt on the validity of various hate speech rulings. It is, therefore, a relief that the Constitutional Court, in its recent judgment in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X