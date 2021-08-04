South Africa: Hate Speech Cannot Be Morally or Legally Protected By the Right to Freedom of Expression

opinion

Last week the Constitutional Court, in a groundbreaking judgment, confirmed that a homophobic article written in 2008 by Jon Qwelane, the late journalist and South African ambassador to Uganda, constituted hate speech in terms of section 10(1) of the Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

Although the court found that section 10(1) was unconstitutional and invalid, it nevertheless held that Qwelane was guilty of hate speech in terms of a reworked, constitutionally compliant, version of section 10(1). The judgment considerably narrows the scope of prohibited hate speech, while rejecting the libertarian view of freedom of expression embraced by the Supreme Court of Appeal in its earlier Qwelane judgment.

Ever since the Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda) came into force almost 20 years ago, different courts had interpreted and applied the prohibition on hate speech in section 10(1) of Pepuda in markedly different ways, creating much confusion and uncertainty.

To add to the uncertainty, some courts have suggested that section 10(1) was constitutionally invalid because it regulated speech protected by section 16(1) of the South African Constitution, casting doubt on the validity of various hate speech rulings. It is, therefore, a relief that the Constitutional Court, in its recent judgment in...