Namibia: Lambda - the Latest Variant On the Who's Radar

AS the Covid-19 virus continues to mutate, the latest variant of interest, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is Lambda.

This variant was first detected in Peru in December, the WHO says.

Globally it has been detected in 37 countries, while in Africa it has only been reported in Egypt and Zimbabwe so far.

Namibia and South Africa have thus far been spared, while genome sequencing testing continues.

Namibia's minister of health and social services, Kalumbi Shangula, recently told The Namibian that the ministry identified the presence of the Delta variant locally, which was the driver of the country's third Covid-19 wave.

The ministry also said it is premature to indicate whether a fourth wave was in sight.

Lung specialist Dr Willie Bruwer and infectious diseases specialist Dr Gordon Cupido estimate that the fourth wave of infections would hit the country by mid-October and would peak in December.

The WHO declared Lambda as a variant of interest on 14 June this year - almost six months after it was detected.

According to risk assessment of the United Kingdom's public health department, no evidence is available showing that the Lambda variant has outdone the Delta variant in any country.

Studies are ongoing, but for now, Lambda remains a variant of interest rather than a variant of concern, the WHO says.

A study in Chile has observed increased infectiousness of the Lambda spike protein, which was higher than that of the Alpha and Gamma variants.

The Alpha variant of the virus was initially detected in the UK, the Beta variant in South Africa, Gamma in travellers from Brazil, and the Delta variant was discovered in India.

The WHO's technical leader for Covid-19 response, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, says the virus has been evolving since it first emerged.

"We are currently tracking four variants of concern: Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. There will be more mutations, there will be more variants detected, and some of those will be variants of concern," she says.

According to the study, the impact of spike protein mutations on infectiousness and their ability to escape neutralising antibodies are unknown.

"Our results indicate that mutations present in the spike protein of the Lambda variant of interest confer increased infectivity and immune escape from neutralising antibodies," the research report stated.

The report was produced by medRxiv, a website which distributes unpublished information about health sciences.

It was titled 'Infectivity and immune escape of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant of interest, Lambda'.

"This data reinforces the idea that massive vaccination campaigns in countries with high Covid-19 circulation must be accompanied by strict genomic surveillance, allowing the identification of new isolates carrying spike mutations, and by immunology studies aimed to determine the impact of these mutations on immune escape and vaccine breakthrough," the scientists advised.

The Conversation reported that the mutation of the spike protein in the Lambda variant is similar to that found in the Delta variant.

"This mutation in Delta not only increases the ability of the virus to infect cells, but also promotes immune escape, meaning the antibodies vaccines generate are less likely to recognise it," the article reads.

Van Kerkhove says the WHO is currently tracking this strain to see whether it should be upgraded to a variant of concern.

"It would become a variant of concern if it has demonstrated properties of increased transmissibility, increased severity, or has some kind of impact on our countermeasures," she says.

Peru, where the Lambda variant was first detected, currently has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per capita by far.

For every 100 000 people in the country, 596 have died.

This is almost twice the number of deaths per capita of the second hardest-hit country, Hungary, where 307 people out of 100 000 have succumbed to the virus.