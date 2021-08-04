Namibia: Social Distancing Challenges As Pupils Return to Class

4 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Timo Shihepo

PUPILS at Peumba Combined School in the Ohangwena region diligently sanitise and wash their hands as they return to school on Wednesday morning.

The school, located in Endola, has 473 pupils and 23 staff members.

Principal Heita John Vorster told The Namibian that he was happy to see the pupils back as this will enable the teachers to finish the syllabus and prepare the kids for the next grades.

He, however, said social distancing is a big challenge in class and it is also difficult to control the pupils during break time.

"The school has provided two big hand-washing stations and enough sanitisers for both pupils and teachers," said Vorster.

He added that all pupils have face masks.

"The importance of wearing face masks properly has been explained to them."

