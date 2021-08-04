Namibia: UK Sends Reinforcements to Namibian Frontliners

THE United Kingdom Emergency Medical Team (UK EMT) has deployed frontline response support to Namibia to help hospitals that are battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was said in a press release issued on Wednesday by the British High Commission.

According to the statement, the teams specialise in emergency medicine, critical care, infection prevention and control, risk management and community engagement public health logistics.

The UK minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said the number of deaths due to Covid-19 was the highest.

"This deployment of members from the UK EMT to provide expert in-country support to Namibian health care professionals is an important step towards Namibia building back better from Covid-19," Duddridge said.

Health deputy minister Utjiua Muinjangue said the arrival of the UK EMT will enhance the country's clinical capacity.

"It will provide the much-needed support in the prevention and management of Covid-19 in the country," Muinjangue said.

World Health Organization representative to Namibia Charles Sagoe-Moses said the WHO is pleased to support the country at a very critical time.

"We trust this will provide the required surge in the national Covid-19 response, and strengthen the national capacity," Sagoe-Moses said.

The statement also said this multilateral team of experts provides direct delivery of front-line medical care and world-class expertise to advise and support governments during disease outbreaks and humanitarian emergencies to save lives and alleviate suffering.

The deployed health team consists of 10 doctors, nurses and humanitarian healthcare experts.

The UK has also deployed teams to Greece, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Nigeria.