Namibia: Supreme Court Returns Swartbooi and Seibeb to Parliament

LANDLESS People's Movement (LPM) leaders Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb have won their Supreme Court appeal against a decision by National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi to suspend them from parliament.

The judgement was delivered by judge Dave Smuts.

"The decision to suspend Swartbooi and Seibeb is declared unlawful," he said.

The LPM had lodged an appeal against a High Court judgement that dismissed their appeal against their parliamentary suspension on 6 May.

Katjavivi ordered Swartbooi and Seibeb to leave the National Assembly chamber on 15 April during a session in which president Hage Geingob delivered his annual state of the nation address amid a myriad of disruptions.