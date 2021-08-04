Namibia: Over 500 Schools Get Covid-19 Makeover

THE Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the lack of adequate health and sanitation facilities at educational establishments, which has led to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture renovating and constructing 552 schools nationwide.

Namibia has a total 1 920 schools.

According to a progress report seen by The Namibian, was allocated to the ministry N$800 million to ensure that schools across the country comply with Covid-19 health regulations.

This includes proper ablution facilities, hostel accommodation, kitchen facilities and access to drinking water.

"Adequate health and sanitation facilities need to be enhanced to ensure a safe learning environment for all teachers, pupils and institutional workers," stated the report, dated 29 July.

According to the report, 251 ablution, facilities were identified for renovation while 305 new facilities will be constructed nationwide.

Ablution facilities were renovated at 37 schools in the Omusati region, 32 in //Kharas, and 30 in Kunene.

In the Zambezi region, 32 facilities were constructed, 43 in Oshikoto, 37 in Ohangwena and 30 in Kavango East.

Some 78 schools are undergoing renovation and construction in the Erongo, Kavango East, Khomas, Omusati, Oshana and Zambezi regions.

Out of the 552 schools, the Namibia Training Authority constructed 15 ablution facilities and renovated 11 schools.

WATER

The ministry also connected 154 water pipelines and boreholes, and is in the process of doing so at 19 schools.

Overall, they identified 19 schools that needed drinking water.

"The guidelines of the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) on infection prevention in schools identify a range of measures that need to be in place for schools to reopen and operate safely," the report stated.

The guidelines included washing hands regularly with soap and water, daily disinfection and access to drinking water.

"With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry accelerated the provision of water in schools in all the regions in order to meet health protocols, and also to ensure that there is minimal infection in schools by maintaining personal hygiene through regular hand washing," the report read.

The ministry also renovated and constructed hostel facilities.

"Many pupils across all the regions are in dire need of accommodation. This has resulted in a growing number of pupils squatting in unsafe and unhygienic establishments around school premises due to long distances they have to travel daily to attend school," the report read.

The ministry said pupils are at a high risk of contracting diseases, sexual exploitation, teenage pregnancies and substance abuse under these circumstances.

"However, not all the schools were covered due to financial constraints, but the ministry is working on ensuring that the projects are fully implemented at such schools in order to benefit the Namibian child," the report read.

SUPER SPREADERS

This comes at a time when Namibian schools have been identified as super-spreader locations.

The United States embassy, in a press statement yesterday, said a field team found that Covid-19 outbreaks were more common in schools that had a hostel than those without.

"They also observed that when cases occur in hostels, there is limited spread to day pupils, as cases are often quickly detected and isolated. The results showed that transmission from the community may occur when pupils staying in the hostels visit local health-care facilities, or visit local shops to buy toiletries or other items they need," the statement said.

According to the statement, the cases are more likely to occur in areas where community prevention protocols, such as people wearing masks, ensuring sufficient ventilation, and people keeping apart when they queue, are not being followed. Furthermore, one of the barriers to allowing all children to return to full-time education in Namibia has been ongoing case reports of hotspot Covid-19 outbreaks in schools.

"In order to understand how and why these outbreaks were occurring despite prevention protocols in place, the Ministry of Health and Social Services epidemiology division conducted an outbreak investigation of Covid-19 infections in 31 schools across Namibia in eight regions," the statement said.

Through support from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Africa Field Epidemiology Network and Unicef, teams were dispatched to eight of the highest Covid-burden regions in April to assess the epidemiology of these outbreaks and to understand the "person, place and time" of these outbreaks.

"After two weeks in the field, the team returned to their offices to analyse the data and develop a list of recommendations to share with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture," the statement said.

The embassy said the most important finding established by the rapid assessment was that outbreaks in schools occur in parallel with cases in the community, which means schools are not isolated super-spreader venues but rather part of the bigger picture of community transmission.