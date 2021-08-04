Namibia: Freedom Fighter Who Saved Nujoma's Life Dies

FORMER Robben Island political prisoner Fidelis Lungameni Laban, who saved former president Sam Nujoma from being killed by apartheid government 62 years ago, has died.

Laban died late last month. He was 93.

In his message of condolence on Friday, Nujoma said Laban saved him from being killed during the Old Location uprising on 10 December 1959.

He said on that day there was a plot by the apartheid regime to assassinate him [Nujoma] during a Swapo meeting.

He said the meeting did not take place after Laban got a tip-off about the plot.

This saved my life, as we drove off in our Volkswagen Beetle and did not hold the meeting that day," Nujoma said.

Laban was laid to rest on Saturday at the Oniimwandi cemetery in the Oshana region. President Hage Geingob accorded him an official funeral.

Laban is survived by his wife, Lahja Shivolo, his children and grandchildren.