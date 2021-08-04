Namibia: Freedom Fighter Who Saved Nujoma's Life Dies

4 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

FORMER Robben Island political prisoner Fidelis Lungameni Laban, who saved former president Sam Nujoma from being killed by apartheid government 62 years ago, has died.

Laban died late last month. He was 93.

In his message of condolence on Friday, Nujoma said Laban saved him from being killed during the Old Location uprising on 10 December 1959.

He said on that day there was a plot by the apartheid regime to assassinate him [Nujoma] during a Swapo meeting.

He said the meeting did not take place after Laban got a tip-off about the plot.

This saved my life, as we drove off in our Volkswagen Beetle and did not hold the meeting that day," Nujoma said.

Laban was laid to rest on Saturday at the Oniimwandi cemetery in the Oshana region. President Hage Geingob accorded him an official funeral.

Laban is survived by his wife, Lahja Shivolo, his children and grandchildren.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X