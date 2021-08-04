Zimbabwe: Government Ropes in Military in Mass Vaccination

4 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has roped in the military to assist in its mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign as the country seeks to achieve the December herd immunity target.

The campaign is set to last for two weeks.

Soldiers embarked on the programme in Bulawayo Tuesday as part of Defense Forces Day commemorations.

Zimbabwe will next week Tuesday commemorate the ZDF Day.

Annually, a week before the day, the ZDF embarks on various community projects as part of the commemorations.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com, Bulawayo City Council director of health services Edwin Sibanda said the ZDF personnel has been deployed in Cowdray Park and Emganwini suburbs.

"As you know, a week preceding the Defence Forces Day commemorations, ZDF embarks on various community service projects. As part of the commemorations, this year the ZDF will be assisting the city council in the vaccinating of COVID-19," Sibanda said.

He said the programme would be extended beyond the two weeks initially targeted if the desired results are not achieved.

"There are chances that the programme might be extended beyond the two weeks," said Sibanda.

In Cowdray Park the ZDF vaccination team is stationed at Hlalani Kuhle Consortium offices while in Emganwini the team is stationed outside Food 4 less shops.

Bulawayo city council has established 33 stationery COVID-19 vaccination centres and 29 mobile ones but the centres are failing to cope up due to overwhelming response.

