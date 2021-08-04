South Africa: Lessons to Be Learnt From Durban's UPL Pesticide Fire

analysis

It has been more than three weeks since a fireball explosion destroyed the huge chemical warehouse, seemingly packed to the rafters with thousands of tons of hazardous pesticides and other agrochemicals. But, as yet, neither the company nor the government has disclosed the quantity or exact nature of the toxic cocktail of more than 1,600 chemicals that escaped. Nor have any clear answers emerged as to who bears responsibility for potential health damage to nearby residents, or the pollution of a nearby river, soils and marine life.

Ultimately, the unseen arsonists who set the new United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) warehouse alight are responsible for exposing thousands of Durban residents to shifting toxic clouds of airborne chemicals and soot for almost 10 days (from 2am on 13 July until it was finally extinguished at 5pm on 22 July).

It was the arsonists who lit the matches or hurled the petrol bombs.

Yet, does this fact absolve the Indian agrochemicals giant from all legal responsibility or criminal prosecution for the affair due to its apparent failure to secure mandatory environmental approvals, or compliance with Major Hazardous Installation regulations, city planning by-laws and a Certificate of Registration for the storage of flammable substances?...