Namibia: Unicef Donates 400,000 Dexamethasone Injections to Help With the Covid-19 Fight

4 August 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia Health Ministry recently received 400,000 vials of Dexamethasone injections from UNICEF, to support the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Dexamethasone is one of the medication approved and recommended by WHO in the treatment of COVID-19infections.

Ben Nangombe, Executive Director at the Ministry in a statement said that the medication has been approved by the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC), and it has been adapted and incorporated in Namibia's treatment algorithm for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in public and private hospitals.

"This injectable medicine is stored below Twenty-Five Degrees Celsius and we have already commenced with distributing this critical and essential medicine to health facilities around the country," he informed.

Nangombe stated that this Dexamethasone injection was manufactured in Greece by Demo SA Pharmaceutical Industry and it is valued at US$148 896.

"We are sincerely grateful for this support and demonstration of true solidarity, especially during his time when we are confronted with combating the devastating third wave of COVID-19 in our country," he concluded.

