Uganda: Govt to Probe Wealth of Opposition MPs

Without giving specifics or disclosing particular individuals, the Prime Minister Ms Robinnah Nabbanja has revealed that government has embarked on a process of unearthing and exposing Opposition legislators who use their positions as heads of committees to 'amass wealth'.

"Many of you who are in Parliament, you know what the Opposition members of Parliament do in their oversight committees. Most of them are very rich and we [government] are aware of that. How do they amass this wealth? We are now coming for them also. Let us all say zero tolerance to corruption. And if we do this, the public will regain confidence in us [and] we shall be in charge of this country. We shall [do this] because we have all access to all the information we need to fight this kind of corruption," Ms Nabbanja promised.

The Prime Minister made revelation during a half day induction ceremony of chairpersons, deputy chairpersons of Parliamentary committees and National Resistance Movement (NRM) regional and committee whips at an induction workshop convened at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Nabbanja revealed that government would embark on a zero tolerance campaign to corruption in the entire country.

She cited the example of nine officials from the Office of the Prime minister who were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly procuring substandard relief items for the flood victims in Kasese District.