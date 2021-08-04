Uganda: 33 Fined Shs20,000 Each for Breaching Curfew

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has fined 33 men Shs20, 000 each in default to spend a week in jail for breach of curfew time.

The group during an audio/visual session presided over by magistrate, Fedelis Otwao, pleaded guilty to the charges of disobedience of lawful orders.

During mitigation, the convicts pleaded with court to sentence them to caution on grounds that they are first time offenders.

Prosecution told court that the convicts on July 21, 2021 were arrested on Kampala streets loitering during curfew time contrary to Presidential directives to contain criminality during the virus induced lockdown.

The state prosecutor then as asked the magistrate to give the convicts an appropriate sentence, arguing that the offence they were charged with had become rampant.

While sentencing the convicts, Mr Otwao said he has listened to both the state and the convicts however, it was important to know the purpose of Covid-19 guidelines.

"I have considered the costs of maintaining the convicts in prisons. Taking into account the two weeks they have spent on remand, and the economic situation, court orders them to pay a fine of Shs20,000 in default spend a week in prison," Mr Otwao held.

