Tanzania: Mo Dewji Foundation Donates 100m/ - to Support Children With Cancer

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Tumaini La Maisha (TLM) has received 100m/- from Mo Dewiji Foundation to support over 2,000 children undergoing childhood cancer treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH)

The support was handed over to the TLM on Tuesday in a short ceremony held at MNH premises.

"On behalf of our foundation, it is our humble wish that we give out what will help to serve lives...we believe that health is an important aspect for human development," said Ms Rachel Carp Head of Mo Dewiji Foundation.

TLM Board Chairperson Mr Gerald Mongella expressed gratitude to the foundation for the support to children suffering from cancer.

"Our organization has been facilitating the treatment of children suffering from childhood cancer across the country ... we call upon other well wishers to continue supporting the treatment of the children," he said.

He noted that on average the TLM house over 700 children who are undergoing treatment to save their lives. We call other organizations, individuals to emulate Mo Dewij Foundation because cancer treatment is expensive as it can cost up to 21m/- for one child.