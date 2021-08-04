Tanzania: DC Wants Full Support On 400kv Power Line Project

LONGIDO District Commissioner in Arusha Region, Nurdin Babu has instructed authorities in the area to support the construction of a 400kv interconnection power line linking Tanzania and Kenya.

He also warned residents in the district that borders the two countries to abstain from any form of sabotage to the strategic project.

Mr Babu ordered security unit to ensure a security man on every 10 electric poles.

"The government will not tolerate those who are sabotaging the project by destroying the infrastructure. All needed is to have the entire community benefit from this investment," he said.

"Upon completion, the project is set to fuel development for the people of Tanzanian and Kenya. Even now there are some of our people who have secured direct and indirect employment," he added.

For his part, project supervisor Engineer Lawrence Juae said they would intensify security among the working staff, in a bid to secure all the building materials.

To start with, we shall provide identity cards to all staff working in the project," he assured.