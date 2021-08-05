Zimbabwe: Shoko Festival Announces Dates

Shoko Festival is proud to announce it's 11th Edition running from the 20th to 25th of September Zimbabwe's longest running festival of urban culture will be running under the theme 'Shoko Universe' and will be a fully virtual experience streamed on Facebook & YouTube.

"As an answer to the times we are living in, this year we will invite the audience to dive into the completely virtual Shoko Universe," says Shoko Festival Director, Samm Farai Monro AKA Comrade Fatso, "We will take you on a riveting journey riding on our collective imaginations through gritty urban culture, explosive music, crazy sets, never-seen-before collaborations and a celebration of the impossible!"

Shoko Festival coordinator, Kim Kute, added "As Shoko Festival, we pride ourselves in being a dynamic space for freedom of expression, urban culture and positive social change. We continue to challenge ourselves in terms of how we will deliver the festival and we promise to surprise and to inspire the audience. So we invite the audience to come and enter the Shoko Universe. Let's begin the journey!"

Shoko Festival is Zimbabwe's longest running festival of urban culture and is a project of Magamba Network. The Shoko Festival 2020 edition was Zimbabwe's first ever fully virtual festival and ran for 6 days reaching over 130,000 views online. Over the years Shoko has featured top international acts like Cassper Nyovest, AKA and Tony Rebel, leading local artists like Chiwoniso, Winky D & Holy Ten as well as giving a platform to breakout new urban Zimbabwean acts like AWA & The Monkey Nuts.

For more information email: [email protected]

Website: www.shokofestival.co.zw