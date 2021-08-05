Rwanda: Bugesera FC Sign Five New Players

Topflight side Bugesera FC have announced that five new players committed their future at the club ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign which starts on October 16.

The Eastern Province-based club signed five new players after signing four others last month as Coach Abdul Mbarushima seeks to improve the level of the team.

The new signings include AS Muhanga defender Obed Kagaba, free agent Patrick Umwungeri, Burundian Jackson Baransa as well as Jean de Dieu Nsabimana and Bryan Muhinda who both left Sunrise FC after the club was relegated to the second division.

The latest signings were confirmed by club head coach Mbarushimana who told Times Sport that he needs six more players including two midfielders, two strikers, two wingers as he seeks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

"We want to build a strong team that can compete on a high level. We signed good players and I hope they will be of great value to us in the upcoming league season," Mbarushimana said.

"We still need to sign another six players before the league starts as I am trying to prepare a team that can compete against top clubs," he added

Bugesera FC finished eighth in the league last season but Mbarushimana is optimistic that, with the new signings, his side is ready to secure a more decent place in the league.