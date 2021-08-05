Nigeria: Govt Showers N7.2m On Olympic Medalists, Oborodudu, Brume

Silver Medalist Blessing Oborududu and bronze medalist Ese Brume have been rewarded with their cash reward of $10,000 and $7500, respectively in a ceremony held at Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo Japan on Wednesday.

Oborududu and Brume were presented with their cash by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister said "There's no point delaying the reinforcement of these athletes who have made the country proud, that is the reason they were rewarded immediately for their record-breaking performance"

Policewoman, Chioma Ajunwa was the first Nigerian who won a gold medal for Nigeria in the Long jump at Atlanta 1996, Brume thus follows suit with a bronze, while Oborududu is the first Nigerian to win an Olympics medal wrestling.

In her reaction to the cash reward, Oborududu said "I am just super excited and I want to say thank you to all my supporters and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the encouragement.