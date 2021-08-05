Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 24

Japan's first commercial-use quantum computer in operation

The University of Tokyo and IBM Corp. have started operations of Japan's first commercial-use quantum computer, making a foray into a fiercely competitive field led by the United States and China, the Japan Times reported on Tuesday. "The next-generation system, developed by the U.S. technology company with the university holding exclusive access rights to use it, was set up at Kawasaki Business Incubation Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo," the newspaper reported. The IBM Quantum System One computer system is the second of its kind that IBM has built outside the United States, following one in Germany.

Quantum computers use quanta, such as particles of light, which have the characteristics of both waves and particles, and can calculate scores of combinations at once, rather than one by one as in conventional computers.

"Its ability to solve complex problems at faster speeds than supercomputers is expected to be used for developing new drugs and materials, creating financial models, optimizing logistics and in cryptography, which has become essential for the internet and digital currency," the Japan Times said.

Sleepless nights in Tokyo for battle-hardened scribes

Covering the Olympic Games is not for the faint-hearted. Kenyan journalists assigned to the Tokyo Olympic Games have hardly slept a wink since the Games started on July 23. Evening sessions usually end at around 10pm, local time, which is 4pm Kenyan time. By the time they complete downloading images, transcribing interviews and filing their stories back home, it will be well after 1am. Add the trip to the various hotels, the quick shower and dinner, the clock will certainly have struck 3am. In Tokyo, the sun is up by 4am, meaning if you don't draw your curtain, catching some sleep is a tall order. To get some rest, the Kenyan scribes usually steal 40 winks in between the morning and evening sessions, with organisers having introduced energy bars in media working areas of the Olympic stadium.

The more reason why the journalists were vexed by a down-market Kenyan tabloid's claims that they were out partying and engaging acquaintances of the opposite sex. There's hardly any time for pleasantries here!

Fan video apps bring them into competition venues

Fans may have been locked out of the action at these unprecedented Olympic Games, but they certainly have been made to feel and share the Olympic spirit. This is through special fan video apps that allow them to record themselves cheering their favourite athletes and teams. The selfie videos clips are then shared with venues and broadcasters worldwide. The virtual fan widgets indicate the fans' country of support.

"Our cheer button and fan video upload apps allow fans to interact with selected live events in Tokyo, bringing your passion to every event to cheer for your heroes and potentially put yourself in the stadium - on the big screens as well as in the hearts of the athletes," the organisers explain the innovation to the fans. Tokyo 2020 is the first major international sports event to implement the new virtual fan solution.