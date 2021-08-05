Kenya: Faith Kipyegon, Sifan Hassan Ease Into 1500m Final

Tokyo — Faith Kipyegon eased into the final of the women's 1500m after winning the first semi-final in a commanding 3:56.80 at the Olympic Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ethiopia's Freweyni Gebreezibeher (3:57.54), Canada's Gabriella Debues-Stafford (3:58.28) wound second and third, while Australia's Jessica Hull and Japan's Nozomi clocked lifetime bests of 3:58.81 and 3:59.19 respectively to seal the five automatic qualification slots in the first semis.

Kenya's Winnie Chebet, who took a hard fall in the race, finished last in 4:11.62 and will be hoping to be re-instated into the final by the organisers.

The other Kenyan, Edinah Jebitok (4:05.56) finished last in the second semi-final to miss out on the final.

The second semi-final was won by triple-chasing Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who clocked 4:00.23 with Britain's Laura Muir ( 4:00.73), Australia's Linden Hall (4:01.37), Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo ( 4:01.64) and Spain's Marta Perez (4:01.69) all sealing their places in Friday's final.

Kipyegon won the 2016 Olympics title in a hotly contested final that featured Muir, Hassan and Caster Semenya.

Hassan would claim her revenge, winning the world title in Doha in 2019, with Kipyegon settling second.