Kenya: Faith Kipyegon, Sifan Hassan Ease Into 1500m Final

4 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Tokyo — Faith Kipyegon eased into the final of the women's 1500m after winning the first semi-final in a commanding 3:56.80 at the Olympic Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ethiopia's Freweyni Gebreezibeher (3:57.54), Canada's Gabriella Debues-Stafford (3:58.28) wound second and third, while Australia's Jessica Hull and Japan's Nozomi clocked lifetime bests of 3:58.81 and 3:59.19 respectively to seal the five automatic qualification slots in the first semis.

Kenya's Winnie Chebet, who took a hard fall in the race, finished last in 4:11.62 and will be hoping to be re-instated into the final by the organisers.

The other Kenyan, Edinah Jebitok (4:05.56) finished last in the second semi-final to miss out on the final.

The second semi-final was won by triple-chasing Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who clocked 4:00.23 with Britain's Laura Muir ( 4:00.73), Australia's Linden Hall (4:01.37), Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo ( 4:01.64) and Spain's Marta Perez (4:01.69) all sealing their places in Friday's final.

Kipyegon won the 2016 Olympics title in a hotly contested final that featured Muir, Hassan and Caster Semenya.

Hassan would claim her revenge, winning the world title in Doha in 2019, with Kipyegon settling second.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X