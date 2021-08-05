Kenya: Well-Wishers Pay Fees for Boy Who Walked 50km to Form 1

The boy from Kakamega who trekked a staggering 50 kilometres to report to secondary school in neighbouring Trans Nzoia County has now received a full year scholarship.

Mombasa Cement Limited said it will pay George Masinde's Form One full year fees at St Joseph's Boys High School, Kitale and also cater for his tuition materials.

Dressed in his former St Teresa's Primary School uniform and in sandals, Masinde walked from Kona Mbaya junction in Likuyani to the Kitale-based school.

"We were touched by his story and decided to come in to assist him achieve his goals. The directors were moved by the story of the young boy. We have decided to meet his full tuition fees for January," said Chirag Bhatt of Dodhia Super Distributors Limited who represented the cement company.

Zipporah Kamau, one of the directors of Wasili Cabs, also contributed towards the boy's school fees for one term plus pocket money.

Call to well-wishers

"I see him like my son since I am aware the challenges parents go through and we are calling on well-wishers to come forward and assist not only this boy but those in need," said Ms Kamau.

A jovial Masinde said he was happy that people had come to his aid and that he will ensure he achieves his goals of becoming a pilot in future by working hard.

"I am so happy that good Samaritans have come to my aid. I want to assure them that I am determined to excel in my studies," said Masinde.

For him, the determination to join the national school was a chance he just could not let go.

He woke up at 3am when his parents were still asleep, put on his former primary school's uniform, and with great determination, made his way to Kitale.

"I was afraid of losing the slot, yet I knew that if I informed my parents that I intended to make my way to the school very early, they would not allow me," he said.

By 8am, Masinde had reached the school from his Likuyani home in Kakamega County after braving the Monday morning chill, and was at the principal's office, pleading his case.

Nothing to carry

Apart from the admission letter, he had carried nothing, because he had nothing to carry.

Masinde told the principal that his parents had been struggling to make ends meet, and that they had not managed to raise his school fees.

Mr Godfrey Owuor, the school's principal, said he was amazed when the boy showed up in his office early in the morning.

"I was in the office when my secretary told me I had a visitor and I told her to let him in. A boy in tattered primary school uniform and shaking from the morning cold stood before me. He pleaded that I allow him to join Form One even though he had no money to pay," says Mr Owuor.

The principal admitted Masinde, then started an appeal to well-wishers to support him.

He said the 14-year-old boy's quest was genuine and he deserved to be assisted.

Masinde scored 370 marks out of 500 in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam.