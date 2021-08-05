Kenya: Emmanuel Korir Wins Kenya First Tokyo Olympics Gold

4 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Tokyo — Emmanuel Korir won Kenya's first gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Korir clocked 1:45.06 to win gold in the 800m final here at the Olympic Stadium with compatriot Ferguson Rotich coming in second for the silver to ensure Kenya get to keep the gold that the country has won in the last four editions of the Games.

Wilfred Bungei Beijing (2008) and David Rudisha (2012 and 2016) have won gold in the last three editions.

Paul Ereng, who is Korir's coach, started Kenya's love affair with the gold in the Olympics in 1988, with William Tanui keeping the title in Barcelona in 1992 before Bungei reclaimed it in 2008 in Beijing.

Korir now joins the exclusive club of Kenya's 800m Olympics gold medallists.

Poland's Patryk Dobek (1:45.39) took a surprise bronze, as Australia's Peter Bol, who had taken the initiative in the early stages of the race, winding fourth outside the medals in 1:45.92.

Botswana's Amos Nigel, the 2012 London Olympics silver medallist and the pre-race favourite owing to his world lead, finished a disappointing eighth place in 1:46.41.

Nigel was a late inclusion in the final after taking a hard fall in the semi-finals.

Kenya's 800m legend David Rudisha holds the world record (1:40.91), and has won the gold in the last two Olympics - London 2012 and Rio 2016.

