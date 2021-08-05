Kenya: Tanzania Health Minister to Visit Kenya, Meet CS Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe will on Wednesday evening receive his Tanzanian counterpart, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, who is on an official one-day visit in the country.

This follows President Samia Suluhu's visit to Kenya in May this year, where she and President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to firm up bilateral relations.

Dr Gwajima, who heads the Tanzanian ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, will on Thursday hold bilateral talks with Mr Kagwe at Afya House.

Her itinerary with Mr Kagwe will have her tour the Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) tomorrow (Thursday), and thereafter discuss relevant issues regarding Covid-19 and their dockets.

Border issues

"Among the issues to be discussed and agreed on include border issues that involve citizens of both countries including truck drivers. Covid-19 testing and validation systems for those leaving and entering both countries," said a statement from the Ministry of Health.

She will be accompanied by her Permanent Secretary, Alex Makubi, who arrived in the country earlier this week. He has been hosted by Kenya's Health Permanent Secretary Susan Mochache.

The two PSs have in the past week been discussing pertinent Covid-19 issues that will help in reducing the spread of the disease in the two countries.