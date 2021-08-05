Kenya: Tanzania Health Minister to Visit Kenya, Meet CS Kagwe

4 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hellen Shikanda

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe will on Wednesday evening receive his Tanzanian counterpart, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, who is on an official one-day visit in the country.

This follows President Samia Suluhu's visit to Kenya in May this year, where she and President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to firm up bilateral relations.

Dr Gwajima, who heads the Tanzanian ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, will on Thursday hold bilateral talks with Mr Kagwe at Afya House.

Her itinerary with Mr Kagwe will have her tour the Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) tomorrow (Thursday), and thereafter discuss relevant issues regarding Covid-19 and their dockets.

Border issues

"Among the issues to be discussed and agreed on include border issues that involve citizens of both countries including truck drivers. Covid-19 testing and validation systems for those leaving and entering both countries," said a statement from the Ministry of Health.

She will be accompanied by her Permanent Secretary, Alex Makubi, who arrived in the country earlier this week. He has been hosted by Kenya's Health Permanent Secretary Susan Mochache.

The two PSs have in the past week been discussing pertinent Covid-19 issues that will help in reducing the spread of the disease in the two countries.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X