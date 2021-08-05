Kenya: Tokyo Olympics Schedule - Kenyans in Action in 1500m Semis

4 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

The seventh day of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics takes place on Wednesday. Nation.Africa presents the schedule for Day 6:

3am Men's decathlon

3:10am Women's high jump qualification

3:40am Women's heptathlon

4am Women's 4x100 relay - round one

4.30am Medal ceremony, 800m (Gold - Emmanuel Korir, Silver - Ferguson Rotich)

5am Men's triple jump final

5:05am Men's shot put final

5:30am Men's 4x100m rely - round one

5:55am Men's 110m hurdles final

10.30am Men's 20km race walk final

1pm Women's pole vault final

1:25pm Women's 4x400m relay - round one

2pm Men's 1,500m semi-finals (Charles Simotwo, Timothy Cheruiyot)

3pm Men's 400m final

