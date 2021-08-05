Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Nigerian Women Unsuccessful in 4 X 100m Relay

5 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The result was a bad one for Team Nigeria, which had Tobiloba Amusan, Grace Nwokocha, Patience George and Ese Brume.

Nigerian women's 4 x 100 metres relay team were unsuccessful on Thursday as they could only turn in a time of 43.25 seconds in their heat at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result could only place the team in sixth position in the eight-team heat 2 of the competition's first round.

They hold an African record of 42.39 (Barcelona Games in 1992) and season best of 42.97 (Lagos on June 19), which had looked good enough for them ahead of the competition.

Germany won the heat with a season best 42.00, while Switzerland were second with a national record of 42.05 and China third with 42.82.

All three teams qualified ahead of Poland and Brazil who had their season best records of 43.09 and 43.15 for fourth and fifth places respectively.(NAN)

