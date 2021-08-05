Namibia: Itula Rejects Swapo Coalition Talks

4 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

INDEPENDENT Patriots for Change leader Panduleni Itula has rejected as fake a message making the rounds on social media which says his party has agreed to a coalition with Swapo to take control of the Windhoek City Council.

According to Itula, the message was "Swapo's own desperate propaganda".

Itula's party has been part of a coalition of opposition parties including the Popular Democratic Movement, the Affirmative Repositioning movement and Nudo, established in the Windhoek municipal council last year after Swapo failed to win an outright majority of seats in the council in 2020's local authority elections.

The IPC stated last month that it was no longer part of the coalition, after hesitation by other parties to sign a coalition agreement.

That move followed on an incident in which the Windhoek City Police forced residents of an informal settlement in the city's Tobias Hainyeko constituency to demolish their homes, allegedly built on land they had occupied illegally.

