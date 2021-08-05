Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania CEO Hisham Hendi Resigns, Heading to Spain

Vodacom Tanzania's Chief Executive Officer Hisham Hendi is set to leave the telecom giants to take on a new role in Spain it has been announced.

According to the company's statement, Mr Hendi will remain part of the Vodafone Group of companies, taking on a new assignment as the commercial lead at Vodafone Spain.

"In Hendi's five years, Vodacom Tanzania has continued to be a market leader in the implementation of digital strategies that have helped the country to have integrated financial systems through the creation of mobile financial services," said Judge Thomas Mihayo, chairman of the board.

Judge Mihayo added that Hendi, who is set to become Vodafone's head of business in Spain, has been a key driver in securing investments to reach millions of Tanzanians who were previously unavailable with telephone services (not connected).

Commenting on his departure, Hendi said he was happy with the opportunity that was waiting for him in Spain but realized that it would not be possible if it were not for the opportunity he had in Tanzania for five years serving as CEO.

"I have worked with a good team and I am leaving the locals who are senior leaders working with great efficiency. I am happy to be serving in this great nation. My experience here in the country is what has made this move possible, I am really proud. I am leaving Tanzania as the country's ambassador, "said Hendi.

Among the achievements of Hendi during his tenure was the company being named among the 100 best companies in Africa based on market capitalization by 2020, he achieved making the company to be on the list of Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).