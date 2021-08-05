Angolan President Leaves Ghana

Luanda — Angola president, João Lourenço, left Ghana Wednesday back to Angola following a two-day state visit, during which he developed an intense political and investment agenda for the country.

During his stay in the West Africa country, João Lourenço had a private meeting with his counterpart, Nana Akoufo-Addo, and attended the signing of a Memorandum of Intent between the two countries and participated in a business and investment forum on Angola.

Businesspeople from Ghana, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates, among other guests, participated in the business forum held at the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area, where the Angolan head of State appealed and encouraged investment in Angola.

President João Lourenço also paid tribute to the Pan-Africanist and father of Ghana's independence, Kwame Nkrumah, by laying a wreath at the Mausoleum in his loving memory.

The President of the Republic, accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, and his delegation attended an official dinner, during which he made a speech recalling the historical ties that unite the two countries.

João Lourenço also addressed a special session of the Ghanaian Parliament and granted audiences to several entities.

In his three speeches, the Angolan Head of State emphasized the need to give a new dynamic to bilateral relations between the two countries and encouraged leveraging the free trade market in Africa.

Joaõ Lourenço called for all countries to have access to vaccines against Covid-19, allowing the world to come out of the pandemic in equal conditions and circumstances.

Ghana was the last stage of João Lourenço's tour, which began on July 27 with state visits to Turkey and Guinea.