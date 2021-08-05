Zimbabwe: Roki, Rayvanny, Koffi 'Patati Patata' Disappoints

5 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ROCKFORD 'Roki' Josphats' much anticipated collaboration, Patati Patata with legendary Congolese soukous singer and dancer star, Koffi Olomide and Tanzanian BET award winner, Rayvanny, has failed to match its hype.

The recently released track had set social media abuzz as fans could not contain their excitement after Rayvanny and Koffi jetted into the country last month.

Patati Patata was produced by sought after producer, Oskid self-styled controversial prophet and socialite, Passion Java's recording stable.

After Koffi's banger with Tanzania's Diamond Platinum, Waah which stands at 79million views and instantly became a party anthem, fans expected the same.

This was again compounded by the hype created by Passion Java as he warmed up music lovers to the track's eventual release, which unfortunately has failed to meet expectations.

While some fans applauded the blend of talent from composing, production to video directing and a touch of raunchy dancer, Bev's stunts, others were not overly impressed with Koffi endorsing Mnangagwa in the song.

One @calvinteddy commented, "too much auto tune on Rocki's voice, it's like listening to looney tunes."

Another @, "I'm yet to fully understand the lyrics but my expectations were met. The whole song & visuals were collabos: Oskid & Lizer, SAP & Dir Kenny then Koffi, Roki & Rayvanny on the vocals. Sounds a happy song to me. Maybe it's just my love for rhumba."

TMarwisa commented, "song bho but Koffi pamention apo lol."

FreemanChari wrote, "I loved Simon Chimbetu but it was really sad seeing him evaporating because of his association with ZANU. From the heights of Pane Asipo to a muffled flop in Panorama 2. Kofi Olomide & Roki, have just marked their graves, at least in Zim! Mnangagwa is a rotten brand!"

