Malawi Deports Pakistan Kidnapper Shahzad Khan

4 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has deported a Pakistan national, Shahzad Khan, for kidnapping a five-year-old child of Asian origin in December last year.

The department's Public Relations Officer, Wellington Chiponde, said Khan was deported and was flown to Pakistan on July 31 this year.

"I can confirm that Khan left the country and at the same time he has been declared a prohibited immigrant under section 4(I) of the Immigration Act," said Chiponde.

Recently, the Ministry of Homeland Security cancelled Khan's permanent resident permit and ordered his deportation.

But the Pakistani obtained a court injunction to stop his deportation. In retaliation, the department applied for the lifting of the injunction to pave the way for his ouster.

This High Court in Blantyre granted this wish on July 28, 2021, and ordered for his immediate deportation.

On December, 17, 2020, the Blantyre Magistrate Court sentenced Shahzad Khan together with two other Pakistanis, Hamza Akbar and Lehrasib Khan, to 48 months imprisonment after being found guilty of kidnapping a five-year-old Asian child contrary to section 263 of the penal code.

The two were deported to their home country on June 18.

