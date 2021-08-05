Egypt Reports 53 New Coronavirus Infections,5 Deaths

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday 4/8/021 that 53 new Covid-19 cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country to 284,415.

In a statement, spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said five patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,540.

As many as 801 patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving medical care, taking the number of recoveries up to 232,060, the spokesman added.