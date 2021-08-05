Eritrea: Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

4 August 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 04 August 2021- Eritrean nationals inside the country and in the Diaspora extended financial contribution to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, members of the Eritrean community in the German cities of Nuremberg and Erlangen contributed 4 thousand 500 Euros, Eritrean community in South Sudan 5 thousand 395 Dollars, Ms. Mehret Demoz 25 thousand Nakfa, a national who wants to stay anonymous 15 thousand Nakfa, Ms. Almaz Gebrezghiabher 15 thousand Nakfa, family of martyr Gaim Tekie 15 thousand Nakfa, and family of the late Haddas Gerezghier 10 thousand Nakfa.

In the same vein, Eritrean community in Karlusruhe, Germany, contributed 4 thousand 200 Euros in support of 7 families of martyrs while a national residing in Houston, USA, contributed 3 thousand 600 Dollars in support of five families of martyrs.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X