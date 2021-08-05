Nigeria: Aiteo Buys 50 Gunboats, Maritime Equipment for Navy

The Nigerian Navy yesterday received 50 assault gunboats and drones to tackle crime and criminality in the nation's territorial waters.

The platforms and equipment, which were donated by Aiteo Global Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, include 21 gunboats, 14 operational patrol boats, seven houseboats and four airboats.

Others are four high-speed interception inshore patrol boats, long-range surveillance drones and six high definition cameras.

Receiving the items, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said the hardware would be deployed to the creeks to fight oil theft, piracy and sea robbery.

He said the donation was the manifestation of months of collaboration with critical maritime stakeholders to support naval operations.

"The delivery of these platforms and assets aligns with the provisions of the Nigerian Navy 2021-2030 strategic plans on inter-agency and sub-regional cooperation.

"This is a milestone in our collaborative engagement with corporate maritime stakeholders to rid the nation's maritime environment of criminal elements and economic saboteurs.

"To this end, these platforms will enhance the navy maritime security architecture and bolster our maritime security operations effort," he said.

Gambo commended Aiteo for the donations and sought the support of other corporate organisations, to enable the navy to deploy more gunboats and halt the growing criminal activities in Nembe Creek Trunkline area of Bayelsa.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Iraboh, said the new platforms would be deployed to complement other internal security operations across the country.

The defence chief gave assurance that the boats would be used for its set objectives of securing lives and property, including the nation's oil and gas installations.

On his part, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, express appreciation to Aiteo for donations.

"Interestingly, the state government had also donated gunboats, patrol vehicles and other assets to security agencies as part of a commitment to protecting lives and property in the state.

"We also initiated a current security summit where we engage with the military and security agencies to map out strategies to combat crime in Rivers," he said.

In his speech, the Chief Executive Officer of Aiteo, Mr. Benedict Peters, said the company decided to donate the equipment to the navy, owing to frequent attacks on critical oil and gas facilities by vandals.

Peters, who was represented by Mr. Andrew Oru, a Director in the company, expressed optimism that the equipment would complement Federal Government's efforts in tackling the menace.

"We know that the Nigerian Navy stands in the best position to address this menace if adequately equipped and supported.

"Consequently, Aiteo resolved to maximally lend its hands of fellowship by handing over these operational support equipment to enable the navy to secure the waterways and facilities," he said.