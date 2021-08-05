Nigeria: Public Health Physicians of Nigeria Changes Guard

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), the largest professional organisation of Disciplinary Public Health Physicians and other Public Health Practitioners in Africa, has announced Prof. Alphonsus Rukevwe Isara, of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin-City as its new President.

According to a statement made available to the journalists, Prof. Isara, who was elected during the 37th Annual General Meeting of the association held on June 17, 2021, in Abuja, took over from Prof. B. S. C. Uzochukwu.

Prof Isara will serve for a period of two years in the first instance. He had served as the Secretary General of APHPN from 2009 to 2013.

The release further stated that the current and immediate past president of APHPN are top notch Nigeria medical scholars with decades of teaching and research experiences in medicine and are game changers.

"They have produced medical experts, who are doing groundbreaking researches and written their names in gold as solution providers to health issues globally.

" Again, they have managed different programmes and innovations for better health care at the national and sub-regional levels; and the findings of their researches over the years find expression in their community service activities, which focus on repositioning public health," the release further stated.

The mandate of the newly elected EXCO of APHPN under the leadership of Prof. Isara is to uphold the tenets of the association as enshrined in its vision: "Excellence in Public Health Practice by Public Health Physicians at all levels contributing the attainment of better health, equity and well- being".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof. Isara is a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of Benin, and a Consultant Public Health Physician at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

He has been in the forefront of promoting Public Health in Nigeria for over two decades; and at present a member of the Board of the Faculty of Public Health and Community Medicine, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

He is also the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation (CERHI), University of Benin; and currently, the Secretary of Network on Behavioural Research for Child Survival in Nigeria (NETBRECSIN).

Other officials elected with Prof. Isara include: Prof. Mustapha Jamda, of the Department of Community Medicine, University of Abuja, FCT, Vice President I; Dr. Sunday Aderibigbe, of Department of Epidemiology & Community Health, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Vice President II; Dr. Alphonsus Aigbiremolen, of Cedar Centre for Health and Development, Ekpoma, Edo State, Secretary General.

Also elected are Dr. Ulunma Mariere, of Department of Community Medicine & Public Health, Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, Assistant Secretary; Dr. Omosivie Maduka, of Department of Community Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, Publicity Secretary; Dr. Achunam Nwabueze, of Department of Community Medicine & Primary Health Care, Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Internal Auditor; Dr. Adesuwa Aigbokahode, of Department of Public Health, Federal Medical Center, Asaba, Treasurer; and Prof. Vivian Omuemu, of Department of Public Health & Community Medicine, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Editor-in-Chief.