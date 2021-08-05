Malawi: End of an Era - Tears Roll Down for 'Jakobo!'

5 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Arkangel Tembo - Mana

Tears down flowed down the cheeks not only of those who attended the burial of a larger-than-life actor and a generational talented icon as his remains were interred six feet down under.

The mood was sombre as scores of people gathered to bid farewell to Malawi's national treasure whose legacy will remain forever.

It was a sad moment as the country's greatest Comedian, Eric Mabedi laid to rest at Catholic Institute (CI)

Comedian, Eric Mabedi, populary known as Jacob, was laid to rest on Tuesday at CI Cemetery in Blantyre after succumbing to Covid-19 on Monday at Mwai wathu Private Hospital.

Thousands of Malawians graced the funeral ceremony which started with mass at CI Parish before burial a few meters away from the Church.

In attendance were comedians, footballers, musicians, Lawyers, Doctors, Engineers and politicians, who included, Minister of Tourism, Michael Usi popularly known as Manganya.

Also in attendance at the the actor's final goodbye ceremony was his brother, former Malawi national team, The Flames, captain and defender, Patrick Mabedi, who is currently a coach for the Malawi national team youth side.

Malawi News Agency seasoned Photojournalist, Arkangel Tembo attended the funeral ceremony and captured the legendry's home-going memorial send-off momentous but sad occasion with a pictorial focus.

