Tanzania: Dmi to Provide Skills to Gas Experts

THE Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI) has said it is committed to nurture more experts in oil and gas through courses offered by the institute to take advantage of the huge gas discoveries in the southern regions of the country.

This was stated by DMI Tutorial Assistant, Captain Haruna Ally in an interview about the various courses offered at the college and how they can help the community especially the youth to become self-employed.

"In this area DMI has distinguished itself as it is our area which mainly in the world 90 per cent of gas is harvested at sea so we aim to find our own experts who will be able to harvest gas instead of waiting for foreign experts or those who go to universities abroad to return then we can harvest gas," said Ally.

He said they also looked at the challenges of costing fees for parents sending their children to study abroad so DMI has reduced the cost for parents and therefore an Oil and Gas Engineering degree will be offered in the country.

"We saw parents incurring high costs now Tanzania will have indigenous professionals who will be well-trained in the country in the oil and gas sector," he said.

In addition DMI has conducted a mechatronics engineering course that will provide more electronics professionals to conduct maintenance and servicing of the ship. Students will be able to use the mechanical system, the sensing and actuation, the control systems and the software.

He said the course would include aspects of electronics, mechanics, and computing to do its day-to-day job. Mr Ally said the course focuses more on science because technology continues to grow so they saw it fit to produce experts so that the country could be the part of electronics that would help the country in case of crisis.

He said in the course the experts will design modern software that will also be able to save the ship in the event of an emergency for example there will be water drones.

"Here experts will be able to make equipment like the drones that we see at weddings to photograph the same way our experts will make water drones but in order to make them we must find people who know what water is, what the sea is so that they can design what they need to work on of ships,"said Ally.

Another course offered at the college is Nonarchectures and professional engineers where students will learn shipbuilding including oil exploration ships, they will learn to design, manage drawings and construction.

Citing an example of a ship built in Mwanza he said all the experts came from abroad as the country did not have qualified professionals to undertake the project and thus through the course Tanzania will get ship building experts along with ferries as well as be able to self-employ instead of waiting to be hired.