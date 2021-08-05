Tanzania: Rukwa, Katavi Launch Covid-19 Vaccination Rollout

RUKWA and Katavi regions yesterday officially launched vaccination exercises against Covid-19 with a total of 40,000 doses being received. Each region received 20,000 doses of the jab and at hand to receive the consignments were Regional Commissioners of Rukwa and Katavi Regions Mr Joseph Mkirikiti and Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko respectively.

The RCs advised citizens to avoid misleading information in the streets and instead adhere to instructions issued by medical experts. In Rukwa, the vaccination exercise was officially launched at Rukwa Region Referral Hospital Ground at Sumbawanga Town.

Launching the event, the RC Mr Mtalitinya, who was the first to get the jab, advised the citizens to avoid misinformation and myths about the disease, adding that the vaccine is safe and hence, they should continue adhering to all Covid-19 precautions.

In his welcoming remarks, Rukwa Regional Medical Officer RMO, Dr Boniface Kasululu said the region has already received 20,000 doses, which have been distributed to 11 vaccination centres in all four councils in the region.

"Each council including Mpanda, Nkasi and Kalambo Districts as well as Sumbawanga municipality have received 2,400 doses," added the RMO. In Katavi, the vaccination exercise was officially launched at Ilembo Health Center in Mpanda District Council by RC Ms Mrindoko.

The RC who was the first to get the jab said medical experts have assured that vaccination does not prevent infection, but make a vaccinated person strong to overpower infection. On his part, Katavi Regional Medical Officer RMO, Dr Kisukari Omari the exercise will mostly target three groups namely health service providers, people aged 50 years and above as well as those suffering from chronic diseases including diabetes, hypertension and cancers.

Meanwhile, Police in Katavi region have arrested Igongwe village Mathias Sukazwe (70) in Mpanda District for illegal possession of two ivories of an elephant weighing 2.5 kgs valued over 40m/- Confirming the arrest, Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mr Benjamin Kuzaga said the ivories were found hidden in his goats' barn, adding that they were tipped by a Good Samaritan.

The suspect is still in the hands of police going under normal investigations, thereafter; he will be taken to court.