Tanzania: Crdb, Tpc Agency Banking Partnership Relaunched

CRDB Bank yesterday relaunched its agent banking partnership with Tanzania Postal Corporation (TPC) to ease and boost services outside lenders' bricks and mortar branches.

Also, the reintroduction of the CRDB Wakala services through TPC geared to bring closer financial services to the masses while easing the handling of transactions outside branches.

Minister at Ministry of Communication and Information Technology Dr Faustine Ndugulile said during the event that the partnership envisaged increasing financial inclusion in the country by moving services closer to the citizens.

"CRDB is the front line in this area, for making significant investments in digital service delivery systems including 'Wakala' services," Dr Ndungulile, who was the event chief guest, said.

"The CRDB and TPC partnership is going to see a number of Tanzanians are integrated into the formal banking system... but provide education adequate education to users," CRDB CEO, Abdulmajid Nsekela told the Minister Ndungulile that partnership will increase bank efficiency to provide alternative banking services since TPC has over 100 postal offices which will act as CRDB Wakala.

"I welcome all our customers across the country and even non-customers to receive services through TPC as all banking services are available through the CRDB Wakala. "I am proud to say that we have registered great success as at the moment over 40 per cent of our transactions are conducted through CRDB Wakala compared to branches," Mr Nsekela said.

The lender has over 20,000 agents spread across the country in urban and rural. TPC Acting CEO Mr Macrice Mbodo told Dr Ndungulile that his organisation is fully committed to ensuring the partnership goal is attained thus forging further the country's financial inclusion agenda.

"We are proud to be part of the solution to accessing financial services for 'wananchi'... . We will make sure that customers are getting the services easily and quickly," said Mr Mbodo