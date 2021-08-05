Tanzania: The Older Generation Should Be On Vaccination Forefront

THE coronavirus pandemic took a massive toll on all our lives and continues to disrupt our mental well-being. While the younger population are more likely to develop mild infections, people above the age of 50 and people with pre-existing health conditions are at a greater risk of infections and more prone to fatalities.

Tanzania, just like other countries, has a big number of senior citizens who are way above 50, that is why keeping this aspect into consideration, the government should make sure that besides the frontline workers, older adults should be the first to receive their Covid vaccines on time.

However, as compared to younger adults, who are fit and have no pre-existing conditions, unvaccinated older adults and those with underlying conditions are at a greater risk of contracting the virus and developing serious illness, as per the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccination is the only way to gain some immunity against the virus. Studies have suggested that certain Covid vaccines can prove effective against the new variants, including the Delta variant, which makes it all the more important to get your vaccine shot. While you can still contract Covid-19 post vaccination, experts believe that vaccines can minimise the risk of hospitalisation and death.

At a time when we have just managed to contain the spread of the disease and are looking forward to a potential third wave, being mindful and adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus and ensure a safe environment for our elders.

The Delta Plus variant, being more transmissible and infectious than the previous variants, maintaining social distance, masking, practicing hygienic practices like washing of hands regularly or sanitizing is of utmost importance.

Trust in the vaccines is vital, and is critically dependent on the ability of the government to communicate the benefits of vaccination, and to deliver the vaccines safely and effectively.

Finally, fairness is a hallmark of human behavior that underpins social cohesion and trust.

The governments must therefore manage public expectations and explain why it is fair that particular population groups in the country should be prioritised for vaccination.