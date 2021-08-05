Kenya: Longido Set to Oversee Tz-Kenya Power Project

LONGIDO District Commissioner in Arusha Region, Nurdin Babu has instructed local government officials in the district to supervise construction of a 400kv power interconnection project linking Tanzania and Kenya.

He has also warned residents in the district that borders the two countries to abstain from any form of sabotage to the strategic project. To ensure security, Mr Babu has instructed for placement of security guards after every10 power holes for successful completion of the construction project.

"The government will not tolerate those who are sabotaging the project by destroying the infrastructure. All that is needed is to have the entire community benefit from this investment," he said.

"Upon completion, the project is set to fuel development for the people of Tanzania and Kenya. Even now there are some of our people who have secured direct and indirect employment," he added.

For their part, some of the villagers where the project is passing through have affirmed the commitment of helping the government in protection of materials and other resources used in construction.

"There are some people who have been stealing the materials, this isn't good as it contributes to delay in completion of the project, it's a high time we take part in protecting the project," said Ms Dora Mollel, a resident of Lemanda village.

For his part, project supervisor, Engineer Lawrence Juae said they will intensify security among the working staff in a bid to secure all the building materials.

"To start with, we shall provide identity cards to all staff working in the project," he assured.