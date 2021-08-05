Kenya: Longido Set to Oversee Tz-Kenya Power Project

5 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

LONGIDO District Commissioner in Arusha Region, Nurdin Babu has instructed local government officials in the district to supervise construction of a 400kv power interconnection project linking Tanzania and Kenya.

He has also warned residents in the district that borders the two countries to abstain from any form of sabotage to the strategic project. To ensure security, Mr Babu has instructed for placement of security guards after every10 power holes for successful completion of the construction project.

"The government will not tolerate those who are sabotaging the project by destroying the infrastructure. All that is needed is to have the entire community benefit from this investment," he said.

"Upon completion, the project is set to fuel development for the people of Tanzania and Kenya. Even now there are some of our people who have secured direct and indirect employment," he added.

For their part, some of the villagers where the project is passing through have affirmed the commitment of helping the government in protection of materials and other resources used in construction.

"There are some people who have been stealing the materials, this isn't good as it contributes to delay in completion of the project, it's a high time we take part in protecting the project," said Ms Dora Mollel, a resident of Lemanda village.

For his part, project supervisor, Engineer Lawrence Juae said they will intensify security among the working staff in a bid to secure all the building materials.

"To start with, we shall provide identity cards to all staff working in the project," he assured.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X