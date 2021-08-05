South Sudan: Mass Destruction, Killings, Violence, Displacement, Where Is the Government of South Sudan? Ask Religious Leaders

Tombura-Yambio — "What we are witnessing is symptomatic of a series of factors that cannot be ignored. These include the country's tragic history, endemic corruption, internal political struggles, moral decay, lack of compliance with the law and unfavorable economic conditions, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic". The Interfaith Council and the Interfaith Council for the Peace Initiative in Western Equatoria have issued a joint statement condemning the ongoing violence in Tombura and urging the government to act quickly to restore peace and order.

As can be seen from the note sent to Agenzia Fides, the religious leaders express all their concern about the inter-tribal violence that is currently devastating the county of Tombura and have affirmed that, as leaders of the Church, they will not remain silent in the face of suffering of their faithful.

"Fires, murders, gun violence, looting and destruction will bring no change, the violence will only continue to harm the brothers and sisters, not the elites or manipulative politicians who live in safety" - quotes the source.

"The continuing and growing violence in Western Equatoria State, particularly in Tombura County, is a cause for grave concern", said Samuel Peni, Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Yambio and President of the Inner Province of Western Equatoria, Interchurch Western Equatoria State, and Mgr. Barani Eduardo Hilboro Kussala, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tombura-Yambio and President of the State Interfaith Council for Peace Initiative. "Violence always generates more violence - they insist, and in the long run, it will not help solve the country's pressing problems. We, as Church leaders, will never remain silent in the face of the suffering of our faithful". Where is the government of South Sudan when communities are at war? What is the hidden truth in this senseless violence?"

South Sudan, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary of independence (see Fides, 10/7/2021), has been on the brink of an abyss for some time now. "The South Sudanese are tired of empty promises. Our hard-fought freedom is at stake. Civil anarchy and chaos must end. We appeal to all of South Sudan, and in particular to Tombura County, to stop the ongoing violence. Violence will never move us forward".