Gambia Hope to Avoid Heavy-Weights in AFCON Balloting

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions are hoping to avoid the continent heavy-weights in the balloting for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The balloting for the continent's bi-annual biggest football festivity is slated for 15 August 2021 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

heavy-weights such as Egypt, Cameroon, Algeria, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco and Senegal in the balloting for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia senior national team snatched qualification to the continent's biggest football fiesta following their 1-0 home victory over Angola in a well-contested qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium on 25 March 2021.