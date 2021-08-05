Egypt: President Sisi Urges Citizens to Protect Agricultural Lands

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi urged citizens to preserve agricultural lands, stressing that fighting encroachment on these lands should be a top priority issue for the Egyptian countryside.

This came during his meeting with the editors-in-chief and media personalities while touring the food industry city "Silo Foods" in Menufiya governorate on Tuesday.

President Sisi warned of the serious economic consequences of rapid population growth, citing the way it has affected bread subsidy. It is in the public interest to control this population growth with the view to ensuring a decent life for all citizens, he said.