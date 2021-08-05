Egypt: ‎PM - 500,000 Housing Units Set Up As Part of Developing Governorates' Capitals‎

4 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said a national project for developing governorates' capitals and major cities will encompass setting up 500,000 housing units as part of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's "Housing for All Egyptians" Initiative.

During an inspection tour Wednesday of areas designated for carrying out the project, in the northeastern Egyptian governorate of Ismailia, Madbouli said the project will contribute to realizing a momentum leap that runs in line with progress achieved by Haya Karima (Decent Life) presidential initiative that aims at ramping out rural areas across Egypt.

Ismailia Governor Sherif Fahmi Bershara said the area of the land allocated for the project in the governorate is

80 feddans and is set for the construction of a public housing project, housing units for middle-income brackets and a trading area.

The project is expected to be finalized within a year and a half, he added.

