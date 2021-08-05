Egypt: Industrry Minister - Sisi Decreed Promoting ECs

4 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued a republic decree promoting members of Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), Minister of Trade and Industry Niven Gamea has said.

In statements Wednesday, the minister said the presidential decree aims at supporting the pivotal role of the ECS as an important arm for the Egyptian diplomacy abroad and a pillar for the ministry's plan for developing Egyptian exports to foreign markets and luring more foreign investments to Egypt's markets.

ECS said on its website its offices abroad work on adopting annual plans that include programs aimed at working to boost and support the presence of Egyptian exports in foreign markets, working to provide the largest amount of information about the investment climate in Egypt, as well as promoting investment projects in Egypt and attracting investments.

