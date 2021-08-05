Egypt: Awqaf Minister Praises Egyptian-Sudanese Cooperation

4 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Awqaf Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa has praised the level of Egyptian-Sudanese cooperation saying it serves the two countries as well as other Arab and Islamic nations.

In statements to MENA on the sidelines of a meeting with Sudanese Minister of Religious Affairs Nasr Eddin Mofreh, the minister said Egypt coordinates and cooperates with Sudan to maintain the humanitarian dimension and relations between the two countries.

Gomaa added he invited his Sudanese counterpart to attend the conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, which will be held in February, pointing out that the minister minister accepted the invitation and will take part in the gathering at the head of a high-level delegation.

