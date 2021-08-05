Egypt: Japan to Increase Grant to Egypt's Abu El Reesh to Dlrs 19 M

International Cooperation Minister Rania Mashaat and Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar signed letters of exchange and a grant agreement with the Japanese Embassy and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on increasing the Japanese grant to dlrs 19 million to establish an outpatient clinics building affiliated to Abu El Reesh Children's hospital.

Japanese Ambassador in Cairo Masaki Noke attended the inking ceremony alongside Omura Yoshifumi, Chief Representative of JICA Egypt Office.

This falls within the framework of promoting the Egyptian-Japanese ties in the health sector.

The portfolio of economic cooperation between the two countries stood at dlrs 3 billion allocated for implementing 14 projects in various sectors.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Japan backed the health minister by a 28-million-dollar grant.

Mashaat said Egypt and Japan ties have been fostered despite the coronavirus under several key agreements, including a 236-million-dollar development deal.

She highlighted the importance of Abou El Reesh hospital as an edifice for treating children; about 25,000 patients per month.

For his part, Higher Education Minister Abdel Ghaffar hailed the support offered by the Japanese government and JICA to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador said Abu El Reesh hospital provides treatment for thousands of children nationwide and the increase of the grant will help finalizing the outpatient clinics building as soon as possible.

MENA