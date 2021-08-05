Gambia: GNOC, Minister Meet ANOCA Leadership

Officials of The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) and the minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie who are current in Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday met Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) president and secretary general in Tokyo, Japan.

The meeting was mainly to discuss how the GNOC can continue to leverage on its cordial relationship with the ANOCA leadership in terms of infrastructure development.

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf welcomed the Gambian delegation and informed the minister of ANOCA's willingness to work with the GNOC in further developing sports in the Gambia.

He also promised to consider assistance to basketball and volleyball with equipment.

Youth and Sports Minister Bakary Y. Badjie expressed satisfaction with the relationship between the GNOC and ANOCA, saying he hopes that it would continue to mutually be beneficial to all. He concluded by requesting for more consideration to be given to upcoming Gambian athletes in the development.

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) is an international organisation that unites the 54 National Olympic Committees of Africa. It is currently headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria.