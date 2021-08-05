Gambia: Tijan Jaiteh Donates Football Items Worth D100k to Jarra Jenoi, Lrr Football Team

Former Gambian International Footballer, Tijan Jaiteh on Saturday donated football materials worth D100, 000 (hundred thousand dalasi) to the Jarra Jenoi community football team and Lower River Regional football team.

Tijan Jaiteh, who is currently serving as a Goodwill Ambassador of The Gambia donated original football kits to the community of Jarra Jenoi and Lower River Region football team.

The ceremony started with a football match between Jenoi's junior and senior football teams.

The junior team defeated senior team 1-0 in a match played at Jenoi Football Field.

Tijan Jaiteh handed two sets of football jerseys and balls to the Jenoi football team captain and the Youth Committee.

"I want to see players in rural Gambia reach their full potential in football like any other player in the world," Tijan Jaiteh said.

"I can see the determination and commitment in this young people who only need a little help to prove their ability and I am happy to share the little I can" he added.

Edrissa Drammeh, member of the Jenoi Youth Development Association, expressed delights for the latest development of the community and region as a whole.

"This is a great gift because the community finds it difficult to participate in the District competition due to lack of football kits," Drammeh said.

"The intervention of Tijan will also motivate more young people in their community to play football," he pointed out.

"No one can underestimate the love of football among young Gambians' but football is also very expensive for many who couldn't afford football shoes and jerseys," Drammeh posited.

The handing over was witnessed by the deputy governor of LRR, Kebba Darboe.