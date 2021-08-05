Gambia: 37,000-Litre Illegal Fuel Imported Into Country Intercepted

4 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Personnel of the Police Intervention Unit Delta Platoon in collaboration with the GRA Intelligence Unit, intercepted 37,000 litres of fuel (diesel), suspected to be illegally imported into the country.

"This came on the heels of a joint operation launched at the Sea Port (waafi Njago) aimed at tackling illegal importation of goods into the country. Such illicit activities by individuals, is motivated by their desire to evade payment of taxes and fulfilment of other tax obligations," Police spokesperson Supt., Lamin Njie told The Point.

The vessel intercepted was searched and the following crew members were arrested.

1. Thomas Abraham - Nationality Ghanian, aged fifty, position captain

2. Moro Ousman- Nationality Ghanian, aged forty seven, Position Cook

3. Awal Ali- Nationality Ghanian, Aged twenty nine, Position Chief Officer

4. Adjetey Jonathan, Nationality Ghanian, Aged twenty nine, Position Fisher man

5. David Salifu- Nationality Ghanian, Aged forty five, Position Mechanic

They are currently helping the police in their investigations.

Njie urged members of the public to volunteer information about criminal activities within their communities.

