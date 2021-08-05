Gambia: COAD Presents D70,000 to Nema Kunku VDC for Continuation of Road Project

The Council of African Descendants (COAD) and BlaXit recently presented a sum of D73,000 for the continuation of the Nema Kunku road project to make easy movement in and around the community especially during the rainy season.'

The money was jointly donated by one Pastor at West Berry Church in Long Island in New York and United Methodist Church also in United States.

At the presentation, Julia Nyancho Kujabi, CEO and founder of BlaXit and secretary of Council of African Descendants (COAD), reminded that human needs by transcends all-faiths, saying the gesture is all about love and humanity.

"In all faiths and all religions, there is one thing that stands universal and that is we must care and love each other. And that is very important and so I want to thank West Berry Church and Methodist Church, who came to Nema Kunku and saw the challenges. The first donation was for D122,000 which was to help construct the road and they now sent additional D73, 210 to help the completion of the road project."

The intervention, she added, would also stop the flooding and deplorable nature, which she said, sometimes caused fatalities.

She expressed gratitude to the donors for their foresight and magnanimity.

Nyancho Kujabie as she is fondly called also lauded the community of Nema Kunku for their firm stance in community development initiatives and for supervising the works on the ground.

Saikou Marong National Assembly Member for Latri Kunka Sabiji, hailed COAD and BlaXit and all those who have been supporting meaningful projects in the country.

He said that he is quite aware of the Nema Kunku Road project since inception and all funds raised to support the construction.

He thanked Juliet and all COAD members for their magnanimity and helping meaningful intervention in the country.

Marong acknowledged the nightmare the community of Nema Kunku face especially during rainy season, while calling on all to support COAD in their humanitarian endeavour.

He said that when The Gambian leader recently made an urgent appealed in the wake up of the recent windstorm that affected many families, COAD was among the first to respond to that humanitarian call.

Bakary Jammeh, a resident of the community, expressed gratitude to COAD/BlaXit for the magnanimity.

He revealed that Nema Kunku is one of the biggest communities in Kombo North, but that when it comes to infrastructural development the community is still lacking due to the deplorable conditions of its poor drainage system.

"Most of the people in the community are low income earners as most are not employed. We are grateful to the COAD and BlaXit for their support."

He recalled the extensive support given by COAD last year when most families were affected flooding and windstorms.

The road project, he said is a noble initiative as it would go a long way in facilitating mobility within the community. He equally implored all citizens and well wishers to come on board to support less fortunate families in communities.

Momodou Baldeh, a member of the Village Development Committee (VDC), echoed similar sentiments.